Netanyahu to Amona: I Feel Your Pain, I Was Kicked Out After '99 Election - to Sheraton Plaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told residents of the illegal West Bank outpost of Amona that he feels their pain, since he too was once kicked out of his home after losing Israel's 1999 elections.

During an attempt to reach a compromise regarding the outpost's impending evacuation, Netanyahu said that "I understand what it is to lose a home. After the 1999 elections, without any warning, my family and I were driven out of the [Prime Minister's Residence], just thrown on the street," according to a Yedioth Aharonoth report. "We had to go to the Sheraton Plaza, it's a terrible feeling."

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak slammed Netanyahu for the comments, tweeting that he has "completely lost it." Barak also tweeted that it took Netanyahu six weeks to pack up and leave, adding that it's time for Netanyahu to pack up and leave once more.

According to the report, the residents told the prime minister during the meeting, which happened overnight on Saturday, that there is no room for compromise. The Prime Minister's Office has not yet responded.

The state submitted a petition to the High Court of Justice last night to postpone the evacuation of the illegal outpost of Amona, telling the court the evacuation agreement with Amona’s settlers could not be implemented.

The outpost, which was built on privately-owned Palestinian land, must be evacuated by December 25, by order of the High Court of Justice.

The state told the court that construction could not begin on the site where it had promised the settlers it would set up 24 prefabs immediately, because of a claim of ownership of part of that area by a Palestinian.

Haaretz reported Tuesday that Civil Service professionals believed construction in that area, known as parcel 38, could not be started for that same reason.