Engine Fire on Takeoff Forces El Al Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Toronto

An El Al flight en route from Toronto to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday after issuing a mayday call related to an engine fire, CTV News reported. No one was injured.

Listen to the pilot call mayday:

skip - El Al Flight Declaring 'Mayday' In Toronto

"We felt some sort of explosion or combustion on the right side of the plane," an eyewitness told Global News. "The lights went off and everything kind of started to flicker a bit," he said.

Another eyewitness said that passengers became worried after hearing about the distress call but tried to look for distractions. “One pilot came rushing down the (aisle) looking very worried which made us more worried too. All they said is there was a problem with the right engine and we were returning to Toronto,” the report quoted him as saying.

The aircraft flies south over Lake Ontario before looping north to dump fuel. YWN / YouTube

According to CTV, the aircraft flew south over Lake Ontario before it looped north to dump fuel. An eyewitness described the atmosphere on board as "pretty tense" as the plane flew back to Pearson airport, Global News said.

An official at Pearson airport said the operations command center was notified of the mayday call shortly after 7:10 P.M. Eastern Time and confirmed that the plane landed safely, adding that emergency crews met the aircraft on the runway.