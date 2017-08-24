'Outraged' Reform Jewish Leaders Urge Netanyahu to Denounce Western Wall Strip-searches
'The actions of the Western Wall Heritage Fund go beyond the disagreement we have about the implementation of a compromise at the Kotel,' letter to Israeli prime minister reads
Leaders of the Reform movement in the United States sent an urgent letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, expressing their “outrage and...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now