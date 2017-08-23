 The hipster's guide to East Jerusalem: Hidden cafes, chic galleries and a small yet strong artist community - Israel News - Haaretz.com
Educational Bookshop on Salah Eddin Street in East Jerusalem. Magazines, books and good coffee. Olivier Fitoussi

The Hipster's Guide to East Jerusalem: Hidden Cafes, Chic Galleries and a Small Yet Strong Artist Community

A visit to the Palestinian side reveals a world few know – and provides plenty of room for optimism

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Several hours of an unusual tour in East Jerusalem filled me with almost dizzying optimism about Jerusalem, Israel, Palestine and the world in general. I...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1