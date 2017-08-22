Top Sudanese Minister Expresses Support for Normalizing Relations With Israel
'Even Hamas is talking to Israel,' says minister of investment in television interview. Israeli law does not define Sudan as an enemy country, but there has been long-standing hostility between the two countries for many years
Sudan's minister of investment, Mubarak al Fadil al Mahdi expressed support for the establishment of ties between his country and...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now