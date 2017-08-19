Analysis Arthur Finkelstein, the Man Who Saved Netanyahu’s Career - and Forever Changed Israeli Politics
Finkelstein, who passed away Saturday, was the first foreign strategist to take over an Israeli political campaign; to this day, his legacy of negative, pithy ads remains
Israeli elections used to be serious affairs. Each party would prepare a weighty manifesto early in the campaign, detailing its various policies. Campaign...
