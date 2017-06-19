Israeli Arab Photographer Detained, Forced to Strip Before Covering Event Attended by Netanyahu
Channel 2 photographer Eli Venus, from an Alawite village on the Lebanese border, arrived to the event with other colleagues but was singled out for 'humiliating' security checks
A Channel 2 photographer was detained by security for almost two hours on Monday when he came to film an event at a medical center...
