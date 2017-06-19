Israel Set to Reduce Amount African Migrant Workers Must Pay State in Controversial Program

Asylum seekers will pay 16.5 percent of salary, instead of current 20 percent, if Knesset approves ministers’ proposal, while employers will deposit 12.5 percent; migrants, human rights groups and restaurateurs want program scrapping

comments Print

The government is planning to reduce the amount of money African migrant workers have to deposit into a controversial fund every...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral