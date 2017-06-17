Does the Israeli Playwright Who Celebrates Palestinian Prisoners Support Terrorism?

Einat Weizman is being called a baby killer, but she tells Haaretz she's just trying to highlight the situation in which censorship, occupation, nighttime arrests and home demolitions are considered sane

comments Print

The first full week in June was a stormy one. The artistic director of the Acre Fringe Theater Festival, Avi Gibson Bar El, resigned after Einat Weizman’s play about Palestinian prisoners was...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral