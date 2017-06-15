 The Ultra-Orthodox Jewish leftists in Israel who aren't afraid to admit it - Israel News - Haaretz.com
Ultra-Orthodox leftists meeting with Palestinians, 2017. Courtesy

The Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Leftists in Israel Who Aren't Afraid to Admit It

As growing numbers of Haredi Jews join the army, enroll in universities and find employment outside their community, they're coming out on issues like peace and better social services in Arab East Jerusalem

Anti-occupation demonstrations are not the sort of events that typically draw ultra-Orthodox yeshiva boys.

