Israel Police Raid Publishing House in Search for Classified Memoir Written by Jailed ex-PM Olmert
Police suspect that Ehud Olmert's attorney failed to hand over drafts of his clients autobiography for censorship, which must be cleared by the Defense Ministry before publication
Israel Police raided the Yediot Ahronoth publishing house on Thursday to search for jailed ex-Prime Minister Ehud Olmert's autobiography, allegedly smuggled...
