Turkey Holds Naval Drill Off Cyprus in Heated Response to Israeli Commando Exercise on Its Doorstep
Haaretz previously reported that Israel's drill, its largest-ever commando exercise, caused friction with Turkey in the latest chapter of tensions caused by the search for natural gas in the sea off Cyprus's coast
Israeli commandos were wrapping up a large-scale military drill in Cyprus’s Troodos Mountains on Wednesday.
