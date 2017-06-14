Analysis Israel in Talks With Egypt, EU in Bid to Solve Gaza Electricity Crisis

Netanyahu and Israeli military leaders believe that even though 2 million Gazans now get only 4 hours of electricity a day, situation is under control and Hamas still prefers to avoid military clash

comments Print

After two days of dramatic consultations and public statements, an Israeli effort could be seen to calm things down on the Gaza...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral