Street Fight: Tourists Flock to a Tel Aviv Neighborhood That Is Changing and Revolting
Street art has made the Florentin neighborhood one of Tel Aviv’s most popular tourist areas. But the deluge of tour groups has outraged locals - and the artists themselves
Written in large, black, all-capital letters (in English) on the wall of 27 Eilat Street is the message “FUCK UR TOURS.” The 15 tourists participating in...
