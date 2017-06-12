Hamas Warns: Israel's 'Disastrous' New Power Cut Would Spark an Explosion in Gaza
Due to power shortages, sewage flows in the streets and entire hospital wings have stopped functioning, Israeli human-rights group says ■ On top of outages, medical supplies are dwindling, hundreds of chronic patients not getting treatment
An Israeli inner cabinet decision to further reduce the already intermittent electricity supply to the Gaza Strip was met with an outcry in the coastal...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now