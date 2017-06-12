Women Going Solo to Jerusalem Mikvehs Required to Leave Details in Possible Privacy Violation

The waiver form used at Jerusalem mikvehs declares that the woman releases the attendant and the Jerusalem religious council from liability in the event that she sustains injury in the ritual bath

Aaron Rabinowitz
comments Print

The Jerusalem religious council is continuing to require women who seek to use a mikveh (ritual bath) unattended to sign a waiver, raising the prospect of a...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral