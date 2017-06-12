Sexy Women, 'Missions' and Bad Satire: Israeli Government App Recruits Online Soldiers in anti-BDS Fight
The missions include sharing positive news about Israel, reporting and complaining about designated YouTube and Facebook posts, and even emailing UNESCO's director general to ask that her organization 'stop their bias toward Israel'
“Welcome to BDS News! Where we pretend to care about Palestinians, but really just want to see Israel disappear!”
