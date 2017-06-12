Netanyahu Asked Trump to Accept Isolated Settlements as Israeli Enclaves in Palestinian Territory in Future Peace Deal
Netanyahu brought up with U.S. officials the 'Belgian-Dutch model,' in which settlements that won't be annexed will remain as Israeli enclaves. This is a harsher position than the one he presented Obama, when he suggested that settlers who wished to stay in their homes would do so under Palestinian jurisdiction
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told senior Trump administration officials that in any future...
