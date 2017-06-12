Netanyahu Asked Trump to Accept Isolated Settlements as Israeli Enclaves in Palestinian Territory in Future Peace Deal

Netanyahu brought up with U.S. officials the 'Belgian-Dutch model,' in which settlements that won't be annexed will remain as Israeli enclaves. This is a harsher position than the one he presented Obama, when he suggested that settlers who wished to stay in their homes would do so under Palestinian jurisdiction

