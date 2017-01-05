Analysis Elor Azaria Verdict: Netanyahu Threw Army and Its Values Under the Bus
Netanyahu's 54-word statement, issued five hours after the Hebron shooter's conviction, was a marvel of Orwellian doublespeak. Of all the responses today, only that made by Moshe Ya'alon, the ousted defense minister, stands out.
After journalist Ilana Dayan broadcast a report on her television program “Uvda” about the goings-on in the Prime Minister’s Office, Benjamin Netanyahu...
