Law Requires Asylum Seekers in Israel to Deposit One-fifth of Salary
Human rights organizations warn that the obligation to set aside one-fifth of their salary every month will exacerbate poverty among asylum seekers and cause a worsening of the situation in south Tel Aviv.
The Knesset plenum on Tuesday passed an amendment to the anti-infiltration law that requires African asylum seekers to deposit 20 percent of their salary...
