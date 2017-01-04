Law Requires Asylum Seekers in Israel to Deposit One-fifth of Salary

Human rights organizations warn that the obligation to set aside one-fifth of their salary every month will exacerbate poverty among asylum seekers and cause a worsening of the situation in south Tel Aviv.

comments Print

The Knesset plenum on Tuesday passed an amendment to the anti-infiltration law that requires African asylum seekers to deposit 20 percent of their salary...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral