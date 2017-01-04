Abbas Doesn't Expect Trump Will Move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Threatens Response if He Does
Palestinian president tells Israelis he intends to attend peace conference in Paris, which Netanyahu is boycotting. Netanyahu to ambassadors: Prevent another UN resolution.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas does not believe that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, he told...
