Police Suspect Netanyahu Took Gifts Worth Hundreds of Thousands of Shekels - and That's Just the Preview
If the evidence is true, it would mean Netanyahu heedlessly fell in the same hole that has swallowed his predecessor. But the real show is still waiting in the wings: The hidden affair that sources say will rattle Israel | Exclusive
Two criminal cases are hovering ominously over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The first was expected, but the second came as a complete surprise. Bits...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now