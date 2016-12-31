Israeli Settlers Move Into Another Building in Palestinian East Jerusalem Quarter

Sources in Silwan say the right-wing Elad group, which champions Jewish settlement in East Jerusalem, used a Palestinian straw man with a permit from the Palestinian Authority to buy the house.

Under police escort, settlers from the Elad organization moved into another building in East Jerusalem's Silwan quarter early on Friday.

