U.S. will veto any attempt to put Kerry's speech to vote at UN, key Obama aide tells Haaretz
Trump may toss Kerry's plan to trash, but settlement issue not going away, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes says in an interview ■ Obama 'read every word' of Kerry's speech and backs it '100%' ■ Netanyahu using Obama to 'deflect debate' from settlements.
U.S. President Barack Obama sat in his summer house in Hawaii on Tuesday night, going over a draft of the speech Secretary of State...
