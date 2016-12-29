The garden at the old soccer stadium, near the YMCA, in Jerusalem. Emil Salman

Discovering Jerusalem’s secret public gardens

Behind guard posts, locks and luxury residences in the center of Jerusalem lie public gardens. Even though they are officially open to the public, access to them is problematic. City officials are doing little to remedy the situation.

By
comments

An iron gate stands on Yitzhak Kariv Street in Jerusalem’s Mamilla neighborhood, opposite the Old City’s Jaffa Gate. Wrapped around...

