A Palestinian Family Disabled by Genetics and Caged by the Israeli Occupation
Living on the Israeli side of a checkpoint near Jerusalem, this family is cut off from its village. Nor can any relatives visit them. The fact that three members of the family are paralyzed is of no concern to the occupation authorities.
An elderly mother, her son and two of her daughters are all paralyzed. Their situation, caused by an incurable, progressive genetic...
