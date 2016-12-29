Analysis Kerry's Speech Was Superbly Zionist, pro-Israel, and Three Years Too Late

The outline presented by Kerry could have pushed Israel and Palestinians into an agreement, if he had put it on the table in 2014. But Netanyahu and Abbas' hypocritical responses showed why his peace efforts failed | Analysis

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry chose to devote the main portion of his speech to his personal...

