Police Question East Jerusalem Security Guards After They Shot and Injured Palestinian
Video clips show four Israelis employed to guard settler compound beating youth and firing in direction of Silwan residents; say they feared for their lives after Palestinians threw stones at them.
As the investigation continues into an incident two weeks ago in which a Palestinian was shot in the Silwan neighborhood in East...
