Jewish Leader Slams Israeli Minister for Saying That Community Doesn’t Belong in France

'It’s dangerous and regrettable and it can indirectly be used by all kinds of anti-Semites who already say Jews don’t belong in France or are not as French as other citizens.'

France’s Jewish umbrella group criticized Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman Tuesday, stating he shouldn’t have said Jews don’t belong in France...

