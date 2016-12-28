Russia Rejects Kerry’s Proposal for Quartet to Adopt U.S. Principles on Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kerry expected to address issue of Jerusalem during key speech later today; Haaretz learned Lavrov rejected request to adopt speech's proposals, citing need for direct talks.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s proposal that the Quartet – the United States, Russia, the UN and the...
