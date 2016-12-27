Analysis The Moment When the Truth Reared Its Head and Israelis Were Speechless

The Israeli occupation is one of the major projects of the century of 'truth,' which everyone seems to be eulogizing. UN Resolution 2334 belongs to the post-factual era: Trump won, and there’s already a change in U.S. policy.

comments Print Subscribe now

The momentary silence in Israeli television studios after the United Nations Security Council approved Resolution 2334 offered a...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral