Israel Halts Cattle Cargo Flights for Slaughter After 100 Die on Shipment From Hungary

Veterinary services launch investigation after 100 of 1,200 shipped calves perish on board. Flights were to replace cruel maritime voyages endured by hundreds of thousands of young animals each year.

The Agriculture Ministry has suspended airlifts of cattle imports after more than 100 calves perished on a cargo flight from Hungary last week.  

