Israeli Government Attacks Obama: U.S. Abstention Shows Administration's True Face
'Now we can understand what we have been dealing with for the past eight years,' senior Israeli official says a day after the Security Council adopted an anti-settlement resolution.
The Israeli government is continuing its personal attacks on U.S. President Barack Obama for not exercising an American veto on the UN Security Council...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now