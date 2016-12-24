Analysis Obama's UN Vote on Israeli Settlements: Where Have You Been for 8 Years, Mr. President?
Instead of justifying his Nobel Peace Prize, Obama wasted his presidency on empty talk. Under the outgoing president, the U.S. effort to end the Israeli occupation met its demise.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's court and the speakers of the Israeli right on Friday leveled insults at outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, who...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now