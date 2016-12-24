Analysis Obama's UN Vote on Israeli Settlements: Where Have You Been for 8 Years, Mr. President?

Instead of justifying his Nobel Peace Prize, Obama wasted his presidency on empty talk. Under the outgoing president, the U.S. effort to end the Israeli occupation met its demise.

comments Print Subscribe now

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's court and the speakers of the Israeli right on Friday leveled insults at outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama, who...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral