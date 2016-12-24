Analysis Understanding the UN Resolution on Israeli Settlements: What Are the Immediate Ramifications?
Can Trump's administration overturn the Security Council resolution on Israeli settlements? Why didn't Putin veto it? What are the short- and long-term implications? A guide to make sense of the mess.
The resolution against Israeli settlements adopted by the United Nations Security Council Friday sent out diplomatic, political and media shockwaves. After...
