Nature and the Environment 1st prize, Singles: Ultra-Orthodox men covering themselves in mud during the Bein Hazemanim, The Dead Sea, 16 August 2016. Abir Sultan \ EPA

IN PHOTOS: Best Israeli photojournalism of 2016 acknowledged in Local Testimony

Competition picks Reuters' Ronen Zvulun for first prize for his photo at the burial of Dafna Meir, who was stabbed to death in her West Bank home by a Palestinian teen.

A picture at the funeral of a murdered mother of six has been named photo of the year at Israel’s Local Testimony...

