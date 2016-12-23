Once decrepit, Jerusalem residence of 3 Israeli premiers gets a new lease on life
After a delay of some 40 years, the Rehavia building that served as a residence for David Ben-Gurion, Levi Eshkol and Golda Meir opened its doors to the public this week.
It was hard to believe that the house at the corner of Ben Maimon Boulevard and Ussishkin Street in Jerusalem’s Rehavia...
