Number of Items Censored by Facebook in Israel Has Quadrupled This Year

In the first half of 2016, Facebook “restricted access” to 962 content items – almost 10 percent of the requests it received from around the world. Only 236 items were restricted in the preceding six-month period.

comments Print Subscribe now

In the first half of the year, the number of items censored by Facebook quadrupled due to content classified as illegal, says a...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1

Gone Viral