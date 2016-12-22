Israel's Education Ministry Retracts Funding Biased Against Arab Teaching Students
Due to a surplus of teachers in Arab communities of the north, the ministry decided to fund colleges per Arab student at 56 percent of the rate it funds colleges per Jewish student.
The Education Ministry has retracted a decision to fund Arab students in teaching colleges with only half the amount given per Jewish student, following a...
Want to enjoy 'Zen' reading - with no ads and just the article? Subscribe todaySubscribe now