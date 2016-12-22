 Jesus sites in Jerusalem: Are they real? - Archaeology - Haaretz.com
How genuine are the sites marketed to Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem?
How genuine are the sites marketed to Christian pilgrims in Jerusalem? Shown: Gethsemane. Olivier Fitoussi

Jesus sites in Jerusalem: Are they real?

Being in Jerusalem for a pilgrim is to be in a state of awe, but are these the streets on which Jesus really walked, is that the water he touched?

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Being in Jerusalem for Christian pilgrims is to be in a state of awe. Stepping on the stones on which Jesus walked, dipping fingers into the water from...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1