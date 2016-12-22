 9,500-year-old plastered skulls were from vast Middle East ancestor cult, archaeologists say - Archaeology - Haaretz.com
Three plastered skulls that were found prominently displayed in the Neolithic site of Yiftahel in the Galilee, dated to 9,000-8,500 years ago. Courtesy Israel Hershkovitz

9,500-year-old plastered skulls were from vast Middle East ancestor cult, archaeologists say

Skulls fleshed out with plaster 9,500 years ago, found from Israel to Turkey, are among the oldest portraits known and are now believed to be linked to the rise of civilization.

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Dozens of skulls fleshed out with plaster nearly 10,000 years ago in an area from Israel to southern Turkey, are among the oldest human portraits known....

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1