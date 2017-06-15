Israeli Cop Arrested Again on Suspected Sex Crime Against Minor

A 45-year-old policeman who previously had been suspected of indecent assault against minors was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of indecent assault against a 6-year-old girl. The policeman is suspected of exposing himself to the girl while he was visiting friends.

The girl told her parents, who reported the allegations to the Justice Ministry’s department for the investigation of police officers. A court ordered him detained until Sunday.

Five years ago the department investigated a similar complaint against him, in which he was suspected of exposing himself to two minors while on duty. The policeman was suspended for seven months but the case was closed for lack of evidence. He was, however, transferred from community policing to manning a hotline.

Police said, “We’re talking about a serious and unusual incident and the Israel Police will help the department for the investigation of police officers in any way to get to the truth. It goes without saying that the Israel Police rejects criminal behavior of any kind, let alone suspicions of this sort.”