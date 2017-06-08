Substitute Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Molesting Tel Aviv Pupils

An elementary school substitute teacher in north Tel Aviv was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing indecent sexual acts on second-grade girls.

About five months ago the suspect received certification from the police that he did not have a criminal record, although he had been convicted recently of sexual offenses against a 12-year-old girl he was teaching privately. According to the man’s attorney, “The hug or kiss was fatherly.”

The teacher, 49, of Rishon Letzion, was arrested Tuesday morning by the Tel Aviv police after students told their parents that he had kissed them. The parents went to the principle, who passed the complaints on to the police. The suspect is to be brought to the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court Wednesday to have his arrest extended.

During questioning it emerged that the man had been convicted by a Rishon Letzion court of indecent acts against a 12-year-old girl, to which he confessed. According to the verdict, in 2015 the man came to the victim’s house and went to her room to give her private lessons in math. At the end of the lesson the girl went to the oven, at which point the teacher stood behind her, “embraced her from behind and put his hand under her blouse and rubbed her stomach.”

Despite his conviction, in January the man applied to the police for a certificate saying he had no criminal record, which was granted, which meant he could work as a substitute in the Tel Aviv school.

After the arrest the principle sent letters to the children’s parents giving them the details of the case that could be released without compromising the investigation. The principle said in the letter that she had received complaints about the teacher, at which point she called in the police. The school counselor and the psychologist went into the classrooms and talked to the students about the matter.

The Tel Aviv municipality said the man was “a temporary teacher employed by the Education Ministry. The matter is under police investigation and the teacher has been suspended until the investigation is over. The municipality and the Education Ministry will act in accordance with any recommendation from the police.”

The teacher’s attorney, Shai Rodeh, said: “My client denies the offenses attributed to him and says the hug or the kiss were fatherly. Moreover, the contact was not in secret but in the presence of others.”

According to Education Ministry procedures, a person seeing a teaching position in a school, in addition to presenting proof of his degrees and pedagogic education or teaching license, has to obtain a certificate from the police stating that there is no reason not to employ the candidate according to the law on preventing the employment of sex offenders in certain institutions. The law only requires this certificate of male candidates for such positions.

Yarden Skop contributed to this report.