Rule of Law, Not the Mob

The military court bench, headed by Col. Maya Heller, which convicted Sgt. Elor Azaria of manslaughter on Wednesday for the March 2016 killing of a terrorist who no longer constituted a threat, carried out its task faithfully.

Despite the unprecedented public, political and media uproar over the trial and the fear that it would lead to a perversion of justice, the judges managed to sever themselves from all external considerations and issue a magnificently constructed verdict, which explained in impressive detail the basic elements of the crime, of criminal responsibility and of its final conclusion – the soldier’s conviction on the charges with which he was charged.

The Azaria trial brought the Israeli discourse, both among the general public and among government office holders, to a new extreme, both as regards the current place of law in Israeli society and as regards the question of which takes precedence – mob rule or the rule of law.

The fact that former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon, who took a moral stance on the behavior expected of soldiers wearing the uniform of the Israel Defense Forces, no longer occupies that post and is now being targeted for criticism by various parties – combined with the fact that criticism has also been aimed at IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who refuses to capitulate to the populist wave – indicates that this was a closely fought battle on the slippery moral and ethical slope down which Israeli society is sliding.

This time, the rule of law won, but we must continue to be on guard. If the killing of an already-neutralized terrorist by an IDF soldier were to pass without appropriate punishment, the longstanding IDF ethos of “purity of arms” would finally disappear and the distinction between Israel and the worst of its enemies – countries in which the rule of law doesn’t govern actions – would be blurred.

In this regard, the military court’s job is not yet done. After the conviction verdict come the sentencing arguments and then the sentencing itself. The political and military brass would do well to keep their distance from the court, rather than showing up there to urge the judges to make do with a symbolic punishment that won’t serve as a deterrent.

Additionally, the calls to pardon Azaria immediately after his conviction and make do with the symbolic message of a conviction by a military court, which were already being heard from both right and left Wednesday, must be rejected. Azaria isn’t “everyone’s son,” but a soldier who killed, and granting him a pardon would be intolerable. It would demonstrate contempt for the rule of law and for the message that ought to be instilled in the public in the wake of this incident – the message that Israel doesn’t turn a blind eye to lethal crimes, even if they were committed while the killer was in uniform.