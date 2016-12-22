Average Israeli Household Earns $4,000 a Month (After Taxes), Spends $3,200

Israeli households earned an average before-tax income of 18,671 shekels ($4855) a month last year, and an after-tax income of 15,427 shekels ($4011), according to the newly-released results of a survey conducted by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

These figures include all sources of income, including salary, capital gains, government assistance and other financial support.

The average household had monthly expenses of 12,323 shekels ($3,200), the survey found.

The survey found that of Israel’s 14 largest cities, the highest household income was in Rehovot, with after-tax income of 19,099 shekels a month, and the lowest was in Bat Yam, with average household income of 11,005 after taxes.

Tel Aviv had the highest net per-capita household income, of 8,053 shekels a month, and also the highest per-capita household expenses, at 6,419 shekels a month. Tel Aviv also had the highest average household expenses, at 14,284 shekels a month. Bat Yam households had the lowest monthly expenditures, at 9,632 shekels a month.

The largest gap between net household income and net household expenses was in Rehovot, where households saved an average of 5,974 shekels a month, and the lowest was in Ashkelon and Bnei Brak, where monthly savings averaged 250 shekels a month.

The survey covers the 14 biggest cities, including eight with a population of 200,000 residents or more — Jerusalem, Tel Aviv-Jaffa, Haifa, Rishon Letzion, Ashdod, Petah Tikva, Be’er Sheva and Netanya — and another six with populations of 100,000-200,000 residents — Ramat Gan, Holon, Bat Yam, Bnei Brak, Ashkelon and Rehovot.

The survey found that in all cities, the average net income was higher than the average monthly expenditure.

The average Israeli household contains 3.3 members and 1.5 breadwinners. Bnei Brak had the largest households, averaging 4.8, while Tel Aviv had the lowest, at 2.2 The highest number of breadwinners per household was in Rishon Letzion and Rehovot, with an average of 1.7 per household, while the lowest was in Bat Yam, at 1.1.

Rehovot also had the highest pre-tax household income, averaging 24,221 shekels a month, and Bat Yam had the lowest, at 12,587 shekels per household a month. Average gross household income was 13,702 shekels a month in Jerusalem, 22,577 shekels a month in Tel Aviv, 16,063 shekels a month in Haifa, 21,529 shekels a month in Rishon Letzion, and 14,752 shekels a month in Be’er Sheva.

The statistics also showed that in Rehovot, Ashdod, Petah Tikva and Rishon Letzion, monthly salaries accounted for 80% or more of households’ average monthly income. In Bnei Brak, the figure was 61.6%, while stipends and government support accounted for about 25% of income.

In all 14 cities, households’ largest monthly expense was housing. Housing accounted for the largest percentage of household expenditures in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, at 31.3% of all monthly expenses. Households in Be’er Sheva and Ashkelon spent the smallest portion of their total monthly expenditures on housing relative to the other cities, at 21%.

The second largest monthly expense was transportation and communication, which accounted for 22% of monthly expenses in Haifa and Ashkelon. Ashdod residents spent the most in relative terms on food, at 18.8% of all expenses; health care, 7% of all expenses, and clothes, at 4%.

In all the cities surveyed, the average number of people per room was less than 1, except for Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, where people live with an average of 1.2 people per room.

In Israel as a whole, 67.6% of people live in a home they own, while 26.7% rent. The highest rate of home ownership was found in Rishon Letzion, Rehovot, Bnei Brak and Ashdod, with more than 70% living in their own homes. Some 40% of homeowners are still paying a mortgage, for which they pay an average of 3,260 shekels a month.

The highest number of homeowners paying a mortgage is in Ashkelon, at 62.7%.

Tel Aviv has the highest percentage of residents living in rented apartments — 46.8%.

Likewise, Tel Aviv homeowners have the most expensive homes, averaging 2,949,000 shekels, while Be’er Sheva homeowners own the least expensive homes, averaging 1,052,000 shekels. Homeowners in Tel Aviv have an average of 3.6 rooms in their homes, while those in Be’er Sheva had an average of 4.

Renters in Tel Aviv pay an average of 4,563 shekels a month, and have an average of 2.7 rooms, while those in Be’er Sheva pay an average of 1,712 shekels a month and have an average of 3.1 rooms.

The survey also found that the households with the highest rate of deep freezer ownership are in Bnei Brak, where 40.2%, of all households have a deep freezer, while only 7.8% Tel Aviv households do. The highest rate of dishwasher ownership is in Rishon Letzion, at 60.4%, versus 7.8% in Bnei Brak. Rehovot households have the highest rate of water purification systems, at 53.1%, versus 18.8% in Jerusalem.

Rishon Letzion has the highest rate of television ownership and multi-channel television services, at 98.4% and 83% respectively.

Rehovot had the highest percentage of households with computers and internet service, at 90.2% and 86%, respectively.