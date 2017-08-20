Can a $830 Million Construction Project Stop Hamas on the Israel-Gaza Border?
Chinese and French companies active in Israel in civilian projects decline involvement due to political sensitivity ■ 'Underground barriers for preventing tunnels aren’t effective except for a short time,' top IDF official says
Anyone traveling down Route 34 toward the Negev town of Netivot can get a view of the biggest construction project you’ll never...
