 The last Jewish community holding out against Zionism - Israel News - Haaretz - Israel News | Haaretz.com
Rabbi Mordechai Mintzberg at his home in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea She'arim, Jerusalem. "We’ve succeeded in getting through the past 200 years in the same fashion." Emil Salman

The Last Jewish Community Holding Out Against Zionism

The ultra-Orthodox group Edah Haredit does not believe in the State of Israel, Zionism or the Israeli army. One of its most prominent members, Rabbi Mordechai Mintzberg, says the group will never sell out, unlike the rest of the Haredi public

By
comments Print Subscribe now

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman paid a shivah call to...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1