 Meet the female Arab DJs setting the West Bank free - Palestinians - Haaretz - Israel News | Haaretz.com
DJ Sana Jammelieh in the Teder bat in Tel Aviv. Tomer Appelbaum

Meet the Female Arab DJs Setting the West Bank Free

Daring to enter a predominantly male musical realm, the women who mix techno, oriental and dubstep in Ramallah, Haifa, Bethlehem and further afield, are paving the way for others

By and
comments Print Subscribe now

Palestinian policemen and woofers that shook the parking lot greeted us at the entrance to Solomon’s Pools, in the town of...

skip all comments

Comments

Sign in to join the conversation.

Required field
Required field

By adding a comment, I agree to this site’s Terms of use

  1. 1