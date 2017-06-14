How I Found Myself in a Peruvian Cloud Forest Saving Endangered Monkeys
For Dr. Noga Shanee, an Israeli primate researcher and political ecology expert, picking up monkey poop is a dream come true
Talking with: Dr. Noga Shanee, 40, primate researcher and political ecology expert, founder of the nonprofit Neotropical...
skip all comments
Comments
Thank you!
Your comment was successfully submitted and will be published in accordance with site policy.
If you would like to be notified when your comment is published, please fill in your email address in the form below.
Please wait…
An error has occurred
Please try again later
-
1