It Looks Like Any Sleepy American Suburb, but It Has a Dark Nazi History
In the 1930s, a rural hamlet in New York was home to a Nazi community, complete with a Hitler Strasse and a youth camp that encouraged campers to have sex for the Aryan race ■ A visit to Yaphank, Long Island
LONG ISLAND – It’s Wednesday afternoon in downtown Yaphank, a rural hamlet on New York’s Long Island. Men ranging in age from their...
